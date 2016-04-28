版本:
BRIEF-Neophotonics Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

April 28 Neophotonics Corp :

* Neophotonics reports record first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 20 to 25 percent

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $99.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $95.6 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 to $0.15

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $97 million to $102 million

* Neophotonics Corp Says Full Year Revenue Outlook Revised Upward To 20-25% growth

* Gaap gross margin of 32.8% for quarter

* Gaap gross margin in range of 29% to 31%

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $98.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $397.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

