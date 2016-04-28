版本:
BRIEF-Federated Investors Inc Q1 EPS $0.44

April 28 Federated Investors Inc :

* Federated Investors Inc reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

