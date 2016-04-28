版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises reports Q1 earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

April 28 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.79

* Nu skin enterprises inc qtrly revenue was negatively impacted approximately 5 percent by foreign currency fluctuations

* Nu Skin Enterprises Reports First-Quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 revenue $560 million to $580 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.29 to $2.49

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Qtrly revenue of $471.8 million , compared to $543.3 million in prior-year period

* Q1 revenue view $465.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $558.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $2.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

