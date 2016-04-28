BRIEF-Heritage Oaks Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Heritage Oaks Bancorp :
* Heritage Oaks Bancorp reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Net interest income was $15.6 million for q1 of 2016 compared with $15.5 million for same period a year earlier
* Net interest margin was 3.56% for q1 of 2016 compared to 3.92% for same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing