2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Avery Dennison increases quarterly dividend

April 28 Avery Dennison:

* Avery Dennison increases quarterly dividend

* Avery Dennison corp says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share, reflecting a four cent, or 11%, increase over previous dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

