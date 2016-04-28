BRIEF-Clearwater Paper Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.05

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Clearwater Paper Corp :
* Clearwater paper reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $437.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $429.1 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.09 excluding items
* Clearwater Paper Corp says net sales in pulp and paperboard segment were $192.2 million for Q1 of 2016, down 3.4%
* Clearwater Paper Corp says paperboard sales volumes increased to 201,340 tons in Q1 of 2016, compared to 191,635 tons in Q1 of 2015
* Clearwater Paper Corp says paperboard average net selling prices decreased 7.7% to $952 per ton compared to Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing