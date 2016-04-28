版本:
BRIEF-HFF Inc Q1 revenue rose 24.7 pct to $117.5 mln

April 28 Hff Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* Hff, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial and transaction production results

* Q1 revenue rose 24.7 percent to $117.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

