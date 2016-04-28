版本:
BRIEF-UGI approved increase in quarterly dividend of 4.4 pct to $0.2375/share

April 28 UGI Corp :

* UGI increases annual dividend marking the 132nd year of common dividends and the 29th consecutive year of annual dividend increases

* Approved an increase in quarterly dividend of 4.4% to $0.2375 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

