BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics announces quarter over quarter distribution increase

April 28 Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp :

* Sunoco Logistics Announces Forty-Fourth successive quarter over quarter distribution increase and earnings conference call date

* Sunoco Logistics Partners Lp says Sunoco Partners Llc, its general partner, has declared a cash distribution for Q1 2016 of $0.489 per common unit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

