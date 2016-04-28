BRIEF-Chemed Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Chemed Corp :
* Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
* Q1 revenue $390 million versus I/B/E/S view $391.7 million
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.45
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 3.5 to 4.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chemed Corp says Q1 net patient revenue of $278 million, an increase of 2.9%
* Chemed Corp Says Admissions In 2016 Are Estimated To Increase 3% And Full-Year 2016 revenue growth for vitas, prior to Medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 2.5% to 3.5%
* Year adjusted EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare cap
* Full-Year 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share, excluding items, is estimated to be in range of $7.05 to $7.25
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing