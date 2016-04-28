版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Skyworks Solutions Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.25

April 28 Skyworks Solutions Inc :

* Skyworks exceeds Q2 FY16 EPS guidance

* Q2 revenue $775.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $775.6 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.25

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $750 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.21

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $799.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

