2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Ehealth Inc Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.10

April 28 Ehealth Inc

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ehealth, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 20 percent to $73.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Reaffirming guidance for full year ending december 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue view $67.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $197.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

