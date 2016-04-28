版本:
BRIEF-Principal Financial Group Q1 operating EPS $0.97

April 28 Principal Financial Group Inc :

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.97

* Q1 revenue rose 15 percent to $2.938 billion

* qtr-end record assets under management (aum) of $547.7 billion

* Principal financial group inc says declares q2 2016 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share

* Q1 earnings per share $1.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

