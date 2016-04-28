版本:
BRIEF-Globalscape Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.02

April 28 Globalscape Inc :

* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to $7.4 million

* Globalscape, inc. Announces financial results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $7.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

