BRIEF-Juniper Networks Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

April 28 Juniper Networks Inc :

* Juniper networks reports preliminary first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 revenue $1.098 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12 billion

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23

* June-quarter revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million

* June-quarter non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50 on a diluted basis

* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin will be approximately 64%, plus or minus 0.5%

* Remains constructive on full-year revenue growth for 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S