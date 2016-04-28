BRIEF-Juniper Networks Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Juniper Networks Inc :
* Juniper networks reports preliminary first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 revenue $1.098 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.12 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.23
* June-quarter revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million
* June-quarter non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50 on a diluted basis
* Sees q2 revenues will be approximately $1,190 million, plus or minus $30 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin will be approximately 64%, plus or minus 0.5%
* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income per share will range between $0.44 and $0.50
* Remains constructive on full-year revenue growth for 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing