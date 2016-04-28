版本:
BRIEF-Molina Healthcare Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

April 28 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.17 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.50 to $2.95

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.15 to $2.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $17.4b billion

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue $17.3 bln - $17.4b bln

* Sees FY 2016 service revenue $560 mln - $560 mln

* fy 2016 earnings per share view $3.86, revenue view $17.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

