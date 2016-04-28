BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy Q1 loss per share $0.59

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Cloud Peak Energy Inc :
* Qtrly total revenue $181.2 million versus $317.6 million
* Cloud Peak Energy Inc announces results for the first quarter of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.59
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.53
* Implementing a wide range of cost management measures to reduce costs as production declines
* No further international shipments are expected in 2016
* Shipments in q2 of 2016 are expected to continue at a slow rate in what is normally lowest sales quarter of year
* Do not believe investments will be made in any new production capacity at current price levels
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $25 - $35 million
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing