BRIEF-Regional Management Q1 EPS $0.40

April 28 Regional Management Corp :

* Regional Management Corp Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $56.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Year period

* Regional management corp says for full year 2016, maintains its plans to open between 20 and 25 de novo branches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

