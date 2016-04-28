版本:
BRIEF-Co-Operators General Insurance Q1 EPS $1.78

April 28 Co-operators General Insurance Co

* Operators general insurance company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

