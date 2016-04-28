BRIEF-Northwest Bancshares Inc to acquire $1.7 bln in deposits, 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Northwest Bancshares Inc :
* Northwest Bancshares, Inc. To acquire $1.7 billion in deposits and 18 First Niagara branches in Buffalo, New York
* Acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share by approximately 25% in 2017
* Transaction is over 25% accretive to EPS in 2017
* Northwest's intends to replace $715 million of long-term debt with lower cost deposits
* Transaction has received approvals from each party's board of directors
* In addition to receiving about $1.0 billion in cash from deal, co will acquire $511 million of performing business and consumer loans
* Northwest was advised by investment banking firm of Boenning & scattergood and law firm of Luse Gorman, Pc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing