BRIEF-Gigamon Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

April 28 Gigamon Inc

* Gigamon reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $67.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $62.1 million

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

