BRIEF-Newpark Resources Q1 loss per share $0.16

April 28 Newpark Resources :

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newpark resources reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $114.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.1 million

* Newpark resources inc says unable to remain in compliance with credit facility's financial covenants as of march 31 , 2016

* Says In Advanced Talks With Bank Group Regarding Alternatives, Which Are Likely To Incorporate Asset-Based lending characteristics