BRIEF-Five9 CEO Mike Burkland to join Vocera board of directors

April 28 Vocera Communications Inc :

* Five9 CEO Mike Burkland to join Vocera board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

