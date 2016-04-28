版本:
BRIEF-Ion Geophysical announces successful completion of exchange offer, consent solicitation relating to its 8.125% senior secured second priority notes due 2018

April 28 Ion Geophysical Corp :

* Ion announces successful completion of exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its 8.125% senior secured second priority notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

