BRIEF-Vocera Communications Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

April 28 Vocera Communications Inc :

* Sees q2 2016 gaap loss per share $0.14 to $0.20

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $26.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vocera announces first quarter revenue of $26.8 million and continues large platform sales momentum

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.03

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $26.5 million to $28.5 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 to $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $28.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vocera communications inc says for full year of 2016, company reiterates previously issued guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

