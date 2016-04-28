版本:
2016年 4月 29日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Synaptics Q3 earnings per share $0.54

April 28 Synaptics Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.21

* Synaptics reports results for third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 revenue $402.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.4 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $300 million to $340 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $478.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

