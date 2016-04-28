版本:
BRIEF-Centrue Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 28 Centrue Financial Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Centrue Financial Corporation announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

