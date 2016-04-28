BRIEF-Matthews International Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Matthews International Corp :
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $367.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $364.8 million
* Matthews international reports earnings for fiscal 2016 second quarter
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.43
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says effective April 26, 2016, company entered into an amendment to its domestic credit facility
* Amended facility increases total borrowing capacity from $900 million to $1.15 billion through addition of $250 million 5-year term loan
* Says amendment extends maturity of facility to April 2021
* Says integrations of SGK and Aurora remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing