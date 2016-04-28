BRIEF-Bay Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.02

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Bay Bancorp Inc :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.02
* Says net interest income for three months ended march 31, 2016 totaled $4.7 million compared to $5.3 million
* Bay Bancorp Inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Says "expectations are for increased mortgage banking fees and gains to expand throughout 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing