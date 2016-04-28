BRIEF-Enova International Q1 earnings per share $0.30

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Enova International Inc :
* Enova announces first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $680 million to $730 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $125 million to $140 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $23 million to $33 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $174.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $155 million to $170 million
* Q2 revenue view $161.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $700.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing