BRIEF-Enova International Q1 earnings per share $0.30

April 28 Enova International Inc :

* Enova announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $680 million to $730 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $125 million to $140 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $23 million to $33 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $174.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $165.3 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $155 million to $170 million

* Q2 revenue view $161.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $700.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

