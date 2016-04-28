版本:
BRIEF-Apartment Investment And Management Q1 FFO per share $0.57

April 28 Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* AIMCO reports first quarter results, raises 2016 guidance

* Qtrly FFO per share $ 0.57

* Qtrly pro forma FFO per share $ 0.57

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.51

* Sees Q2 pro forma FFO per share $0.54 to $0.58

* Sees Q2 AFFO per share $0.45 to $0.49

* Sees FY 2016 pro forma FFO per share $2.24 to $2.34

* Sees FY 2016 AFFO per share $1.92 to $2.0

* Sees Q2 2016 NOI change compared to q1 2016 0.25% to 1.25%

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

