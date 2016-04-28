版本:
BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication Q1 earnings per share $0.07

April 28 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 revenue $84 million versus $99.2 million

* Company had a revenue backlog of $197.1 million at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

