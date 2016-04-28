版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care Qtrly loss per share $0.68

April 28 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc :

* Q1 sales $20.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $17.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $108 million to $115 million

* Tandem diabetes care reports first quarter 2016 financial results and updates 2016 guidance

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 48 to 58 percent

* Fy2016 revenue view $108.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-2.17, revenue view $108.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 operating margin is now estimated to be in range of negative 52 percent to negative 62 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

