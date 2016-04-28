BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.79

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.95
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* The hartford reports first quarter 2016 core earnings of $0.95 per diluted share and net income of $0.79 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hartford financial qtrly book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was $44.27, a 1% increase from dec. 31, 2015
* Q1 net investment income $696 million versus $809 million last year
* Hartford financial services group inc qtrly earned premiums $3.4 billion versus $3.32 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing