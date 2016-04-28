版本:
BRIEF-Essex qtrly total ffo $2.64

April 28 Essex Property Trust Inc :

* Sees q2 2016 core FFO per share $2.61 to $2.71

* Essex announces first quarter 2016 results

* Reaffirmed 2016 guidance for growth in same-property revenues, operating expenses, and noi

* Qtrly total ffo $2.64

* Essex property trust inc qtrly core ffo per share $2.68

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirmed full-year core ffo guidance range per diluted share of $10.72 to $11.12

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $10.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

