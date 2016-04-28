BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

BRIEF-Google says introduced a new Google+
* Introduced a new Google+; to launch more than 50 updates across Android, iOS and web
April 28 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida :
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Seacoast banking reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Remaining cost savings from floridian and synergies related to BMO harris integration to be realized during q3
* At year end anticipate that average deposits per branch network-wide will have increased to almost $80 million
* Net q1 interest income totaled $30.3 million , 18% increase from q1 2015
BOSTON, Jan 17 David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital, which gained 8.4 percent in 2016, said on Tuesday it raised its stake in General Motors, already the firm's biggest position, and still likes Apple Inc but is betting that companies like Caterpillar Inc. and other industrial cyclicals will fall.
* Matthews International Corp - CEO Joseph Bartolacci 's FY 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $6.12 million in FY 2015 - sec filing