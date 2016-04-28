BRIEF-Seacoast Banking Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

April 28 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida :

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seacoast banking reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Remaining cost savings from floridian and synergies related to BMO harris integration to be realized during q3

* At year end anticipate that average deposits per branch network-wide will have increased to almost $80 million

* Net q1 interest income totaled $30.3 million , 18% increase from q1 2015