2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Erie Indemnity Q1 earnings per share $0.87

April 28 Erie Indemnity Co :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.87

* Erie indemnity reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 29.1 percent

* Qtrly net revenue from operations $ 52.4 million versus $ 67.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

