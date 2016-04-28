版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Drilling to release Q1 results on May 5

April 28 Pacific Drilling Sa :

* Quarter 2016 results may 5; conference call to follow may 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

