BRIEF-Texas Pacific Land Trust Q1 net income per sub-share $0.90

April 28 Texas Pacific Land Trust :

* Texas pacific land trust first quarter earnings release

* Qtrly net income per sub-share $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

