版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-US Ecology Q1 earnings per share c$0.35

April 28 Us Ecology Inc :

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share C$1.80 to C$1.95 excluding items

* Q1 revenue C$113.3 million versus C$136.7 million

* US Ecology announces first quarter 2016 results

* FY 2016 revenue view $511.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.35

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA ranging from $126 million to $132 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐