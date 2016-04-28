版本:
BRIEF-National Bankshares Q1 earnings per share $0.54

April 28 National Bankshares Inc :

* National Bankshares Inc Reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly net interest income $9.4 million versus $9.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

