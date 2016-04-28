版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五

BRIEF-Diplomat to acquire Valley Campus Pharmacy, Inc

April 28 Diplomat To Acquire Oncology

* Focused tnh advanced specialty pharmacy

* Deal is expected to be accretive to diplomat's earnings per share in 2016.

* Diplomat pharmacy inc says plans to fund cash component of purchase price with cash on hand along with use of its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

