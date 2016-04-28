版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-AMREP announces retirement of CFO Pete Pizza

April 28 Amrep Corp :

* Amrep announces retirement of CFO pete pizza; clifford martin named as successor

* Says clifford martin will assume role of chief financial officer of amrep as of may 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐