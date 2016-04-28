版本:
BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.21

April 28 First Potomac Realty Trust :

* First potomac realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.21

* Sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $0.99

* Q1 core FFO per share $0.24

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 same property noi growth - accrual basis plus 1.5% - plus 3.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

