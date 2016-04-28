版本:
BRIEF-Ohio Valley Banc Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.69

April 28 Ohio Valley Banc Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Ohio valley banc corp. Reports 1st quarter earnings

* Qtrly net interest income $9.1 million versus $8.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

