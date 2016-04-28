版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Quaint Oak Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.12

April 28 Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc :

* Quaint Oak Bancorp Inca nnounces first quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

