2016年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Mercer International qtrly earnings per share $0.14

April 28 Mercer International Inc :

* Mercer international inc. Reports 2016 first quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly pulp revenues $230.6 million versus $234.7 million

* Q1 revenue $253.8 million versus $257.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $245.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

