BRIEF-Marlin Business Services Q1 earnings per share $0.29

April 28 Marlin Business Services Corp :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.29

* Marlin Business Services Corp reports first quarter 2016 earnings and declares a cash dividend of $0.14 per share

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

