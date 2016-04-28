版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-USD Partners declares dividend representing increase of $0.0075/unit

April 28 USD Partners LP :

* USD Partners announces fourth consecutive quarterly distribution increase to $0.3075 per unit and earnings release date

* USD Partners LP says declared dividend representing an increase of $0.0075 per unit or 2.5% over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

