公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 29日 星期五 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Inventronics Q4 loss per share C$0.052

April 28 Inventronics Ltd :

* Inventronics announces 2015 annual and Q4 financial results; and 2016 Q1 financial results

* Q4 revenue C$822,000 versus C$880,000

* Q4 loss per share C$0.052 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

